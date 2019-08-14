Have Insiders Been Selling Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Cochlear

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cochlear

The CEO, MD, Diggory Howitt, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$876k worth of shares at a price of AU$175 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (AU$203). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13.8% of Diggory Howitt's stake. Diggory Howitt was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:COH Recent Insider Trading, August 14th 2019 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Cochlear

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Cochlear insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about AU$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cochlear Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Cochlear insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Cochlear insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Cochlear, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.