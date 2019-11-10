Are Insiders Selling Coor Service Management Holding AB (STO:COOR) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Coor Service Management Holding AB (STO:COOR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Coor Service Management Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director, Mats Jönsson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr699k worth of shares at a price of kr69.90 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (kr76.80). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.9% of Mats Jönsson's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5501 shares for kr469k. On the other hand they divested 10800 shares, for kr755k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Coor Service Management Holding than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Coor Service Management Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Coor Service Management Holding insiders own about kr59m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coor Service Management Holding Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Coor Service Management Holding in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.