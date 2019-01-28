Have Insiders Been Selling Creative Technology Ltd (SGX:C76) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Creative Technology Ltd (SGX:C76).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Creative Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Independent & Non-Executive Director Kai Ng for S$939k worth of shares, at about S$9.00 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is S$5.43. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kai Ng.

Kai Ng sold a total of 200.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$9.04. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Creative Technology insiders own 41% of the company, worth about S$156m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Creative Technology Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Creative Technology insiders selling. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

