Have Insiders Been Selling CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CRH Medical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ian Webb, for CA$137k worth of shares, at about CA$4.62 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of CA$4.31. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Ian Webb was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that CRH Medical insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about CA$8.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The CRH Medical Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no CRH Medical insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of CRH Medical insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CRH Medical.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

