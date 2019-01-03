Have Insiders Been Selling Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited (HKG:8310) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited (HKG:8310).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Wen Jiang made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$12m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.66 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (HK$0.39). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Wen Jiang.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Dafeng Port Heshun Technology better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Dafeng Port Heshun Technology insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about HK$18m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. Our analysis of Dafeng Port Heshun Technology insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

