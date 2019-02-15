Have Insiders Been Selling DCB Bank Limited (NSE:DCBBANK) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DCB Bank Limited (NSE:DCBBANK).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for DCB Bank

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DCB Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Head of Retail & SME Banking Praveen Kutty sold ₹13m worth of shares at a price of ₹198 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of ₹177. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 293.24k shares for a total of ₹55m. All up, insiders sold more shares in DCB Bank than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around ₹186. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:DCBBANK Insider Trading February 15th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at DCB Bank Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at DCB Bank, over the last three months. Pradeep Kumar sold just ₹1.7m worth of shares in that time. It’s not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn’t enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership of DCB Bank

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of DCB Bank shares, worth about ₹539m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The DCB Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. But it is good to see that DCB Bank is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for DCB Bank.