Are Insiders Selling Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Dorman Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Director, Paul Lederer, for US$301k worth of shares, at about US$76.77 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$70.58. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Paul Lederer was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dorman Products insiders own about US$266m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dorman Products Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Dorman Products insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Dorman Products, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dorman Products, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

