Have Insiders Been Selling Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Dorman Products

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dorman Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Lead Director Paul Lederer sold US$301k worth of shares at a price of US$76.77 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$93.54, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9% of Paul Lederer’s holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Dorman Products shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$75.79. It’s not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DORM Insider Trading January 11th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Dorman Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Dorman Products insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$344m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dorman Products Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Dorman Products insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Dorman Products insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dorman Products, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.