Are Insiders Selling Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited (NSE:LALPATHLAB) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited (NSE:LALPATHLAB).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Dr. Lal PathLabs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CEO & Whole Time Director Om Manchanda for ₹86m worth of shares, at about ₹863 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of ₹1,010, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.9% of Om Manchanda’s holding.

In total, Dr. Lal PathLabs insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹879, on average. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:LALPATHLAB Insider Trading February 16th 19 More

Dr. Lal PathLabs Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Dr. Lal PathLabs, over the last three months. Neelum Tripathi divested only ₹1.8m worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn’t enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dr. Lal PathLabs insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about ₹49b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dr. Lal PathLabs Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Dr. Lal PathLabs is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.