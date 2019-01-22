Have Insiders Been Selling Dynamic Holdings Limited (HKG:29) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dynamic Holdings Limited (HKG:29).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Dynamic Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Kam Chu Fok sold a total of 40.00k shares over the year at an average price of HK$8.03. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Dynamic Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dynamic Holdings insiders own about HK$732m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynamic Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Dynamic Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Dynamic Holdings, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

