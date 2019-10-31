Have Insiders Been Selling Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Dynatrace

Dynatrace Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Van Siclen, for US$6.2m worth of shares, at about US$15.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.76, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of John Van Siclen's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 976989 shares for a total of US$15m. Dynatrace insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DT Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Dynatrace Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Dynatrace. Specifically, insiders ditched US$15m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Dynatrace

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Dynatrace insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$211m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Dynatrace Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Dynatrace shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Dynatrace.