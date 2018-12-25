Have Insiders Been Selling Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Energy One

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Energy One

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 23.33k shares worth AU$20k. But insiders sold 130.42k shares worth AU$114k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Energy One shares, than buying. The average sell price was around AU$0.87. It’s not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:EOL Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

I will like Energy One better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Energy One Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Energy One insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about AU$16m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Energy One Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Energy One insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Energy One insiders selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Energy One.

But note: Energy One may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



