Have Insiders Been Selling First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Industrial Realty Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Johannson Yap, sold US$514k worth of shares at a price of US$34.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$37.77. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.1% of Johannson Yap's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$2.4m for 73000 shares sold. First Industrial Realty Trust insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FR Recent Insider Trading, August 16th 2019 More

Does First Industrial Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Industrial Realty Trust insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Industrial Realty Trust Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by First Industrial Realty Trust insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in First Industrial Realty Trust, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

