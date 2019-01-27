Have Insiders Been Selling Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Senior Vice President of Biologics Operations George Avgerinos sold US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$1.05 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$1.06. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 27.6% of George Avgerinos’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 117.70k shares worth US$128k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Fortress Biotech than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$1.09. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NASDAQCM:FBIO Insider Trading January 27th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Fortress Biotech Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Fortress Biotech shares. In total, insiders sold US$128k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Fortress Biotech

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fortress Biotech insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about US$24m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fortress Biotech Insiders?