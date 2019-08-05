Have Insiders Been Selling Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Fox Factory Holding

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fox Factory Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Larry Enterline, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$69.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$75.65). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 52.7% of Larry Enterline's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 228k shares for a total of US$15m. In the last year Fox Factory Holding insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FOXF Recent Insider Trading, August 5th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Fox Factory Holding Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Fox Factory Holding shares. In total, insiders sold US$4.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Fox Factory Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.4% of Fox Factory Holding shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fox Factory Holding Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Fox Factory Holding makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Fox Factory Holding.