Have Insiders Been Selling Frontier Services Group Limited (HKG:500) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Frontier Services Group Limited (HKG:500).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frontier Services Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Erik Prince, for HK$102m worth of shares, at about HK$1.20 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of HK$0.80. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Erik Prince.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Frontier Services Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Frontier Services Group insiders own 28% of the company, worth about HK$494m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frontier Services Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frontier Services Group shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Frontier Services Group insiders selling. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

