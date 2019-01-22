Are Insiders Selling Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Gentherm Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Barry Steele sold US$258k worth of shares at a price of US$41.64 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$43.84. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11.5% of Barry Steele’s holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Gentherm shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$40.72. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Gentherm Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Gentherm shares. In total, Barry Steele sold US$258k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Gentherm Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of Gentherm shares, worth about US$18m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gentherm Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying!