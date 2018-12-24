Have Insiders Been Selling GHCL Limited (NSE:GHCL) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell GHCL Limited (NSE:GHCL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for GHCL

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GHCL

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of GHCL shares, than buying. The average sell price was around ₹261. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:GHCL Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Have GHCL Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw insider selling worth ₹110k in the last three months. That’s only a tiny bit more than the purchases, worth ₹108k. Ultimately the overall selling isn’t enough to tell us much.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. GHCL insiders own about ₹1.9b worth of shares (which is 8.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GHCL Tell Us?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can’t deduct anything useful from these recent trades. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we’d need to see more buying to gain confidence from the GHCL insider transactions. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for GHCL.

But note: GHCL may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



