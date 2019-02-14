Have Insiders Been Selling Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1727) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1727).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Hebei Construction Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hebei Construction Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Xu Wang for HK$68m worth of shares, at about HK$4.85 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of HK$4.40. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted HK$299m for 69.60m shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in Hebei Construction Group than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around CN¥4.30. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1727 Insider Trading February 14th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Hebei Construction Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Hebei Construction Group shares. Specifically, Wei Zhang ditched CN¥124m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Hebei Construction Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.7% of Hebei Construction Group shares, worth about HK$515m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.