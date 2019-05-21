Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helix Energy Solutions Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Owen Kratz, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$9.79 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take price at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.70. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 1.0m shares worth US$10.0m. Insiders in Helix Energy Solutions Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HLX Recent Insider Trading, May 21st 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$63m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Helix Energy Solutions Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Helix Energy Solutions Group shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Helix Energy Solutions Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

