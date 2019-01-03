Have Insiders Been Selling Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Hill & Smith Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hill & Smith Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Group Finance Director Mark Pegler for UK£319k worth of shares, at about UK£13.30 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of UK£11.99. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Mark Pegler was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£95k for 8.62k shares. But they sold 24.00k for UK£319k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:HILS Insider Trading January 3rd 19 More

I will like Hill & Smith Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Hill & Smith Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hill & Smith Holdings insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about UK£4.9m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hill & Smith Holdings Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. The insider transactions at Hill & Smith Holdings are not inspiring us to buy. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hill & Smith Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Hill & Smith Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



