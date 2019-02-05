Have Insiders Been Selling Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (NSE:HGS) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (NSE:HGS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Check out our latest analysis for Hinduja Global Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 3.51k shares worth ₹3.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hinduja Global Solutions shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around ₹923, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (₹624), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:HGS Insider Trading February 5th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 13% of Hinduja Global Solutions shares, worth about ₹1.6b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hinduja Global Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Hinduja Global Solutions shares in the last quarter. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Hinduja Global Solutions insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Hinduja Global Solutions.

Of course Hinduja Global Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



