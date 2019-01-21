Have Insiders Been Selling iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for iCollege

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

iCollege Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Director Ashish Katta made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of AU$0.063. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 14.6% of Ashish Katta’s stake. Ashish Katta was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Ashish Katta ditched 25.00m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.04. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:ICT Insider Trading January 21st 19 More

I will like iCollege better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at iCollege Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of iCollege shares over the last three months. In that time, Ashish Katta dumped AU$500k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Non-Executive Chairman Simon Tolhurst bought AU$212k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. iCollege insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At iCollege Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at iCollege, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn’t bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we’re still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if iCollege is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.