Have Insiders Been Selling II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

See our latest analysis for II-VI

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At II-VI

The Co-Founder, Carl Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$41.47 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.34. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$597k for 17450 shares. But insiders sold 128k shares worth US$5.2m. All up, insiders sold more shares in II-VI than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IIVI Recent Insider Trading, August 5th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at II-VI Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that II-VI insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$597k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of II-VI

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that II-VI insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$108m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About II-VI Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders, suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.