Have Insiders Been Selling IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE:INDUSINDBK) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE:INDUSINDBK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

IndusInd Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the MD, CEO & Director, Romesh Sobti, for ₹157m worth of shares, at about ₹1,575 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of ₹1,383. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders netted ₹1.7b for 1.1m shares sold. Insiders in IndusInd Bank didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at IndusInd Bank Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at IndusInd Bank. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹50m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does IndusInd Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that IndusInd Bank insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about ₹7.8b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IndusInd Bank Tell Us?

Insiders sold IndusInd Bank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that IndusInd Bank is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.