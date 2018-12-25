Are Insiders Selling Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Insulet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Independent Director John Fallon sold US$757k worth of shares at a price of US$84.17 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$73.56. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$2.3m for 26.84k shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in Insulet than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$84.28. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Insulet

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Insulet insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$48m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Insulet Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Insulet insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Insulet insiders. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Insulet, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

