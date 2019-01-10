Are Insiders Selling InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE:INDIGO) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE:INDIGO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

InterGlobe Aviation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chief Aircraft Acquisition & Financing Officer Riyaz Peer Mohamed for ₹2.1b worth of shares, at about ₹1,240 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of ₹1,110. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.03k shares worth ₹4.0m. On the other hand they divested 3.62m shares, for ₹4.6b. In total, InterGlobe Aviation insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹1,277, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

InterGlobe Aviation Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of InterGlobe Aviation shares. In total, Satish Gupta sold ₹12m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Does InterGlobe Aviation Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. InterGlobe Aviation insiders own about ₹108b worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The InterGlobe Aviation Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn’t bought InterGlobe Aviation stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn’t bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that InterGlobe Aviation is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.