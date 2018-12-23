Have Insiders Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intuitive Surgical

Chairman Lonnie Smith made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$128k worth of shares at a price of US$521 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$446. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Lonnie Smith was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Lonnie Smith ditched 735.00 shares over the year. The average price per share was US$507. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Intuitive Surgical insiders own about US$469m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intuitive Surgical Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And there weren’t any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Intuitive Surgical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

