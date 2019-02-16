Are Insiders Selling John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

John Wiley & Sons Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Clay Stobaugh sold US$149k worth of shares at a price of US$56.09 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$51.66. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 5.85k shares for a total of US$361k. All up, insiders sold more shares in John Wiley & Sons than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$61.71. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of John Wiley & Sons

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that John Wiley & Sons insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$157m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About John Wiley & Sons Insiders?

The fact that there have been no John Wiley & Sons insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of John Wiley & Sons insider transactions don't fill us with confidence.