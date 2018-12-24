Have Insiders Been Selling JTF International Holdings Limited (HKG:8479) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in JTF International Holdings Limited (HKG:8479).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JTF International Holdings

Sau-Kwan Kung made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$45m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.90 each. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of HK$0.41. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Sau-Kwan Kung.

Sau-Kwan Kung ditched 68.82m shares over the year. The average price per share was CN¥0.80. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:8479 Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

I will like JTF International Holdings better if I see some big insider buys.

Does JTF International Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. JTF International Holdings insiders own about HK$32m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The JTF International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no JTF International Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. The insider transactions at JTF International Holdings are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

