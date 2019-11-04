Have Insiders Been Selling Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO & Member of Management Board, Jeffrey Carr, sold €2.3m worth of shares at a price of €22.77 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of €22.38. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 174022 shares worth €4.0m. In the last year Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ENXTAM:AD Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

I will like Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. In total, CFO & Member of Management Board Jeffrey Carr sold €1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders own about €30m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.