Are Insiders Selling Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. (ATH:KRI) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. (ATH:KRI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kri-Kri Milk Industry

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Panagiotis Tsinavos, sold €108k worth of shares at a price of €5.38 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of €5.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Panagiotis Tsinavos.

Panagiotis Tsinavos sold a total of 40000 shares over the year at an average price of €5.27. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Kri-Kri Milk Industry Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kri-Kri Milk Industry insiders own about €49m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Kri-Kri Milk Industry Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Kri-Kri Milk Industry insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Kri-Kri Milk Industry insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kri-Kri Milk Industry, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.