Have Insiders Been Selling Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Lindian Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Steven Formica, sold AU$220k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.015 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$0.014. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Steven Formica was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 31% of Lindian Resources shares, worth about AU$1.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindian Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lindian Resources shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Lindian Resources insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Lindian Resources is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

