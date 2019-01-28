Have Insiders Been Selling McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

McDonald’s Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Restaurant Officer & President of International Lead Markets Douglas Goare made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$165 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$184). Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 39.3% of Douglas Goare’s stake.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 23.33k shares for a total of US$3.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of McDonald’s shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$167, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. McDonald’s insiders own about US$72m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The McDonald’s Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by McDonald’s insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.