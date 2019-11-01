Have Insiders Been Selling Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSE:MDF) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSE:MDF).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Claude Roy, for CA$917k worth of shares, at about CA$6.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of CA$6.94. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.2% of Claude Roy's holding. Claude Roy was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.1m for 161300 shares. But insiders sold 218770 shares worth CA$1.4m. Claude Roy sold a total of 218770 shares over the year at an average price of CA$6.42. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Mediagrif Interactive Technologies better if I see some big insider buys.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Mediagrif Interactive Technologies. We note insider Claude Roy cashed in CA$1.4m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent CA$956k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 23% of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares, worth about CA$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.