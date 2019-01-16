Are Insiders Selling Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Megaport

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Founder & Executive Chairman Bevan Slattery for AU$25m worth of shares, at about AU$3.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of AU$3.81, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20.1% of Bevan Slattery’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 6.67m shares worth AU$25m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Megaport than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about AU$3.75. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:MP1 Insider Trading January 16th 19

Insider Ownership of Megaport

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Megaport insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$126m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Megaport Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Megaport insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Megaport insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Megaport, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.