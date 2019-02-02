Have Insiders Been Selling Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Morgan Stanley Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chairman & CEO James Gorman for US$5.5m worth of shares, at about US$55.34 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$42.30). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 303.29k shares for a total of US$16m. In total, Morgan Stanley insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$54.27. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$42.30. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Morgan Stanley Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Morgan Stanley. In total, Jeffrey Brodsky sold US$675k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Morgan Stanley

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$162m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Morgan Stanley stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Morgan Stanley is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.