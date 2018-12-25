Have Insiders Been Selling NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for NantKwest

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NantKwest

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Vice Chairman Steven Gorlin sold US$450k worth of shares at a price of US$2.43 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.01. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Steven Gorlin.

Steven Gorlin sold a total of 768.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$2.53. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NK Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

I will like NantKwest better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does NantKwest Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NantKwest insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about US$46m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NantKwest Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for NantKwest.

Of course NantKwest may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



