Are Insiders Selling nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At nib holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Executive Director Mark Fitzgibbon bought AU$591k worth of shares at a price of AU$6.45 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Notably Mark Fitzgibbon was also the biggest seller, having sold AU$856k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 95.56k shares worth AU$613k. But insiders sold 130.00k shares worth AU$856k. Mark Fitzgibbon divested 130.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$6.59. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. nib holdings insiders own about AU$27m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At nib holdings Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded nib holdings shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of nib holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in nib holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

