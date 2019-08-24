Have Insiders Been Selling Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northern Bear

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Operations Director & Executive Director, Keith Soulsby, sold UK£81k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.66 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of UK£0.62. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Keith Soulsby was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Northern Bear

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Northern Bear insiders own 31% of the company, worth about UK£3.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northern Bear Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Northern Bear stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Northern Bear makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Northern Bear is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.