Have Insiders Been Selling Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Parker-Hannifin

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Andrew Weeks sold US$440k worth of shares at a price of US$169 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$148. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$1.5m for 8.97k shares sold. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Parker-Hannifin shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$172. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PH Insider Trading January 1st 19 More

Does Parker-Hannifin Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Parker-Hannifin insiders own about US$117m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Parker-Hannifin Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Parker-Hannifin insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Parker-Hannifin insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Parker-Hannifin, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

