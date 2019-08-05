Have Insiders Been Selling PFC Device Inc. (HKG:8231) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in PFC Device Inc. (HKG:8231).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PFC Device

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Executive Director, Man-fai Hong, sold HK$982k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.27 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (HK$0.065). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Man-fai Hong was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Man-fai Hong ditched 8.7m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$0.27. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PFC Device Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at PFC Device, though insiders do hold about HK$765k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The PFC Device Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. The insider transactions at PFC Device are not inspiring us to buy. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if PFC Device is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.