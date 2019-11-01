Have Insiders Been Selling Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) (STO:PLAZ B) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) (STO:PLAZ B), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Platzer Fastigheter Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Fabian Hielte, for kr49m worth of shares, at about kr70.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of kr96.70. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 40% of Fabian Hielte's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 716525 shares for a total of kr50m. Platzer Fastigheter Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:PLAZ B Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Platzer Fastigheter Holding insiders own about kr161m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Platzer Fastigheter Holding Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Platzer Fastigheter Holding insiders selling.