Are Insiders Selling Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Primerica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Executive VP & CFO Alison Rand sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$110. While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 27.1% of Alison Rand’s holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$1.7m for 15.61k shares sold. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Primerica shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$108. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Primerica Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Primerica insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Primerica Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Primerica insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Our analysis of Primerica insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Primerica, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.