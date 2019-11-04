Have Insiders Been Selling Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quaker Chemical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Jeffry Frisby, for US$609k worth of shares, at about US$202 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$157. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 7515 shares for a total of US$1.5m. Quaker Chemical insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KWR Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

Does Quaker Chemical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Quaker Chemical insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Quaker Chemical Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Quaker Chemical insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Quaker Chemical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.