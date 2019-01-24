Are Insiders Selling Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited (HKG:601) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited (HKG:601).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Yi Zhang sold HK$62m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.47 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is HK$0.28. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Yi Zhang.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings insiders own about HK$105m worth of shares. That equates to 5.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

