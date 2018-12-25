Have Insiders Been Selling Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Reckon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Executive Director Clive Rabie made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$837k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.50 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (AU$0.65). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Clive Rabie.

Clive Rabie ditched 633.05k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.49. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Reckon

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Reckon insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about AU$15m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Reckon Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Reckon insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. The insider transactions at Reckon are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Reckon.

