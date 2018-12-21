Are Insiders Selling Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red Violet

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Matthew Conlin sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$9.61 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$6.95). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 222.67k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.13m shares, for US$7.2m. In total, Red Violet insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$6.38, on average. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price of US$6.95. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Red Violet Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Red Violet. Specifically, insiders ditched US$6.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Red Violet

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Red Violet insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$14m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red Violet Tell Us?

Insiders sold Red Violet shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .