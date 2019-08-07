Have Insiders Been Selling rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At rhipe

The MD, CEO & Executive Director, Dominic O'Hanlon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of AU$2.40. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 29.3% of Dominic O'Hanlon's holding.

In total, rhipe insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at rhipe Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at rhipe. Non-Executive Director Inese Kingsmill bought AU$20k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of rhipe

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. rhipe insiders own about AU$36m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At rhipe Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by rhipe insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.

