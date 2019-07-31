Have Insiders Been Selling Sandvik AB (STO:SAND) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sandvik AB (STO:SAND).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sandvik

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Björn Klas Rosengren, for kr21m worth of shares, at about kr167 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of kr151. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Notably Björn Klas Rosengren was also the biggest buyer, having purchased kr44m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 261k shares for kr44m. On the other hand they divested 271k shares, for kr45m. In total, Sandvik insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Sandvik Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Sandvik recently. In that time, insiders dumped kr45m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent kr44m on purchasing shares (as mentioned above). The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sandvik insiders own about kr3.3b worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sandvik Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Sandvik stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales.